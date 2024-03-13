Travel agency TUI apologized with “embarrassment” for a description of a tour through Suriname in which Dutch holidaymakers can step into the shoes of “our brave ancestors.” The travel provider adjusted the text after criticism on social media that the campaign is insensitive to the history of colonization slavery between the Netherlands and Suriname.

Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) reacted indignantly to the campaign and wondered whether those “brave ancestors” refer to “the raping, violent, robbing colonizers.” KOZP further noted that the trip was offered for 2,023 euros. The action group pointed out that the “king ‘apologized’ on 1 July 2023 for the crimes against humanity during slavery.”

The tour description started with: “Step into the shoes of our brave ancestors and follow their tracks in green and adventurous Suriname.” It also included the sentences, “You cannot escape Dutch influences in Suriname. Our colonial ancestors founded hundreds of plantations that determined the image of the Commewijne district.” TUI scrapped all of that from the description.

“Undoubtedly, the copywriter of that tour description did not mean it in a bad way, but we completely understand that it is hurtful and simply stupid of us that it went unnoticed,” TUI said on Instagram. The company said it is proud “of the fact that we can introduce people to the beauty of Suriname, with respect for the country, its people, and history.” The travel provider said the text does not fit that.



