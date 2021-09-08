The Amsterdam student association A.S.C./A.V.S.V. suspended several members accused of misbehaving during the hazing period. They may eventually be expelled. Several fraternities were also suspended. Students who wanted to join were assaulted and humiliated in at least six fraternities. They were beaten, kicked and punched in the face. "This has nothing to do with 'getting acquainted'. It is a miracle that no one ended up in hospital as a result of this act," the student association said.

Hazing "under the current setup" will be abolished for good, A.S.C./A.V.S.V. also reported. The association called on victims of the assault to report it to the police. They will receive legal assistance from the association.

There is a rotten culture in the fraternities that have now been suspended, according to A.S.C./A.V.S.V. "Agreements with these fraternities about the introductory time were not fulfilled, the Senate was lied to several times, abuses were concealed, hidden and trivialized while aspiring members were constantly belittled."