A primary school in Voorburg, Zuid-Holland, had to close its doors on Tuesday, in the second week of school this academic year, due to coronavirus infections. The current rule for primary schools is that an entire class be quarantined if one child tests positive for Covid-19.

"There are so many infections at De Driemaster primary school that we had to send all classes home," school director Ewald van Vliet said to Omroep West. "The school will therefore remain closed all week."

De Driemaster falls under Lucas Onderwijs. According to Van Vliet, at least ten other primary schools in this group had to send entire classes home after one infection. "It is not going the right direction this way," Van Vliet said. "This is a bad start to the new school year. We are in the second week and already everyone is sitting at home."

On Monday, the Outbreak Management Team advised the cabinet to relax the coronavirus rules for primary schools, so that only pupils who had direct contact with an infected pupil have to quarantine at home. This relaxation should take effect in two weeks' time, the OMT said.