The Dutch men’s national football team has seized control in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers. The Oranje squad took the lead in the group with a big win against Turkey (6-1) at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The Netherlands previously lost to Turkey 4-2 in an away match.

Memphis Depay was the team’s most valuable player, completing a hat trick by scoring the second, third and fourth goals of the match. Davy Klaassen opened the scoring in the 1st minute and was involved in the team’s second and third goals. The Netherlands led 3-0 at halftime.

Turkey played the entire second half one man down. Çaglar Söyüncü received his second yellow card just before half-time. Substitutes Guus Til and Donyell Malen helped by making the score 5-0 then 6-0, before Cengiz Ünder put one in the goal for Turkey in injury time.

Norway is equal in points with Oranje, but has a far worse goal difference. Only the group winner qualifies directly for the World Cup, which takes place next year in Qatar. The number 2 team will get a second chance in the play-offs.

Oranje will play against Latvia and Gibraltar next month. The last group matches against Montenegro and Norway are scheduled for November.