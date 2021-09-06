Students were most likely to recommend universities and in small cities and provinces, Studeer Snel reported. Major universities such as the University of Amsterdam (UvA), the Free University of Amsterdam (VU) and the Erasmus University in Rotterdam fell outside of the top 25.

The 3,500 students in the Netherlands that took part in the survey evaluated their educational institution based on 15 categories including academic reputation, diversity, safety and quality of education.

In total, 60 higher education facilities were evaluated in the survey and ranked in terms of a Net Promotor Score from zero to ten with ten being the highest possible score.

Number one was the Pedagogical Graduate School in Helmond. Second was the Graduate School Viaa in Zwolle and third place was tied by the Artez Academy of Arts in Zwolle and TU Delft, Wageningen University and the Catholic Pabo in Zwolle.

“Most rankings go off of the number of publications from professors and variables where money and reputation play a large role”, Studeer Snel CEO Marnix Broer said. “Our ranking is by and for students and, therefore, also takes into account points that are important for students.”

The VU fell to the 34th place and the UvA landed on spot number 36. The Hotelschool in The Hague achieved a solid 8.6 in the NPS score, but this year only received a 6.1 in the ranking.

The best academic reputation was awarded to Nyenrode which, thus, also offers more career prospects.