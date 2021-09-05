The Dutch national football team secured a 4-0 win against Montenegro in the World Cup qualifier in Eindhoven on Saturday evening.

Oranje was in the dominant position from the start but it took until the 38th minute to score the first goal. Memphis Depay landed the first goal after he got to take a penalty shot.

Depay struck again later in the game, scoring the second goal in the 62nd minute. The third goal was secured by Georginio Wijnaldum in the 70th minute. Cody Gakpo brought the final score up to 4-0, 15 minutes before the end of the game.

Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia made his Oranje debut in the game on Saturday, replacing the suspended Daley Blind.

The Netherlands can now take the lead in Group G of the World Cup qualifier, providing they beat Turkey on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

The Turkish team will arrive at the Johan Cruijff Arena with a one-point lead over Oranje.