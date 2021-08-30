As of Monday, students and employees in MBO, HBO and at universities no longer have to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from each other. The rest of the country may no longer have to maintain social distancing from 20 September, but the cabinet will only decide on this later.

Different rules will continue to apply at MBO and higher education that should limit the number of infections. For example, a maximum of 75 people can be together in one room.

Universities will start with the first classes next week. At most universities, the academic year kicks off on 6 September. Some courses at universities of applied sciences, such as visual arts courses, have already started with lessons. Most universities of applied sciences start again on Monday.

The MBO schools will open gradually, following the regional division that also applies to primary schools and secondary schools. In the Noord region, MBO schools already started the new year last week. In those first days, the 1.5 meter rule still had to be observed.

Schools in the Midden region start the new school year today. The Zuid region will follow next week.