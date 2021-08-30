There can be no question of a vaccination obligation in the workplace, said corona minister Hugo de Jonge on Monday. But he refused to pass judgement on the vaccination requirement announced by company LeasePlan. "I don't know the situation well enough for that."

"The law does not allow that, and we are not going to change the law to allow it," De Jonge said about a vaccination obligation, without specifically mentioning LeasePlan. The lease company wants staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus when they start working in the office again.

De Jonge said he understands that employers want to create a safe environment for employees. "I understand that there are dilemmas. That means that we will enter into discussions with employers and employees in the near future."

These conversations must show "what options you have to create a safe working situation", according to the caretaker Minister. He mentioned coronavirus access passes as a possibility, where someone can also show a negative test.