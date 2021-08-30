The music industry is abusing Prince Bernhard to make a point about its own frustrations around the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Jan Lammers, sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix, said to Langs de Lijn on NPO Radio 1 regarding outrage sparked by the prince asking artists to perform for free at the Formula 1 event. Various major music organizations called it a wrong signals not to pay artists for their work.

According to Lammers, he was approached by "many celebrities and artists" asking whether they "could do something at the Grand Prix". "They see it as a unique opportunity to be in the middle of the event," he said. According to him, the band members of the singers would get paid. "The artists we approached have a healthier income than the other band members. And most have an affinity with motorsport."

Lammers called it "cheap" to bash Prince Bernhard "every time", especially when they're facing their own setbacks. The prince is part owner of the Formula 1 circuit in Zandvoort, where the Dutch Grand Prix will be held this weekend. "Look at the facts, what is happening to us. We receive a zero euro subsidy and have to host 315,000 people. We will have to deal with a setback of 10 million euros."