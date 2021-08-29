Police arrested four teenagers after a series of homophobic attacks at a meeting spot for gay people in Reek.

The first three suspects, a 19-year-old man from Berghem and two 18-year-old men from Herpen, were arrested on Thursday evening after reports of an attack against a man on the Rustvenseweg.

One of the suspects tried to flee, according to Omroep Brabant, but was stopped by police. A life preserver, baton, pepper spray and a taser were later discovered in their car.



A representative of the LGBTQ police department, Roze in Blauw, spoke with other people present and gave them information.

A fourth suspect, a 19-year-old man from Oss, was arrested on Saturday. He was suspected of a separate attack than the one that occurred on Thursday.

The police had received around ten reports of anti-LGBTQ violence at the meeting spot in the past months. Police have been investigating whether the four suspects are related to the previous violence.