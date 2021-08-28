Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, particularly in the east, the Dutch meteorological office announced. The chance of sunshine rests at 30 percent.

Temperatures will reach their peak in the afternoon at around 19 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 13 degrees overnight. A moderate north wind can be felt throughout the day, increasing in intensity along the coast.

The sun is also unlikely to make an appearance on Sunday. The last day of the weekend will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Next week, the weather will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers throughout the country.