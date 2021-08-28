An explosion that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in Alblasserdam was possibly aimed at the intended target of a mistaken identity kidnapping that took place earlier this month. The explosion took place at the home of the intended victim on de Boezem.

An explosive was also found shortly after near an apartment on the Merelstraat. It was removed by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Service (EOD).

Surrounding residents of both locations were asked to leave their homes as a precaution.

The Public Prosecution Services (OM) tweeted on Saturday that they still are investigating if there is a link between the mistaken identity kidnapping and the explosives that were found.

A 56-year-old man from Hoofddorp was kidnapped on August 5 and held hostage for several days. The abductors mistook him for their intended target, a 59-year-old businessman from Alblasserdam.

A business location of the 59-year-old in Zwijndrecht went up in flames on August 14.

The incidents are said to be related to the interception of a large amount of cocaine that was discovered in the port of Antwerp on July 28. Six suspects have been detained so far for the mistaken identity kidnapping.

Omwonenden voelen zich onveilig nadat vannacht om 1.30 uur een #explosie plaats vond bij een woning aan de Boezem in #Alblasserdam #vergisontvoering @RTV_Rijnmond @GemAlblasserdam lees meer op rijnmond https://t.co/2rBvUPWOBU pic.twitter.com/WkCCrymAsi — Jacco van Giessen (@jaccovangiessen) August 28, 2021