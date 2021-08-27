Soon short video replays will be shown on screens in football stadiums when referee decisions are revised by the video assistant referee (VAR). The replay will show why the decision was revised, so it is clear in stadiums why the VAR intervened, Dutch football association KNVB said on Thursday.

"Since the arrival of the VAR, one of the most important points for improvement has been to better inform the audience in the stadiums about the VAR situations," the KNVB said.

Since October 2019, the screens in football stadiums showed texts saying when the VAR intervened, but this was not always enough to prevent confusion or outrage from players and fans. "Showing a video on the screens is a new way of informing the public as optimally as possible," the football association said.

The video replays in stadiums will start from the third round of the 2021/'22 Eredivise season.