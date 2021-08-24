The judicial institutions service DJI believes that drones were used to smuggle smartphones into the Zaandstad Judicial Complex, the service said to De Telegraaf.

During an inspection, three iPhones and six sim cards were found in an open-air yard at the penitentiary. The yard is not adjacent to an outside wall, so it is impossible that the smartphones were thrown over the wall as contraband is usually smuggled into penitentiaries. The DJI therefore suspects the use of drones.

Two inmates were reprimanded for this smuggling attempt, according to the newspaper.

The DJI considers smartphones a particularly troubling form of contraband, as they allow criminals to continue their business from prison.