During the pandemic more stray dogs were adopted from abroad which has led to an increase in behavioral problems, experts from the faculty for veterinary medicine from the University of Utrecht said.

Adopting a stray dog from abroad can be more work than a dog owner might expect. Stray dogs can have problems adjusting to their domestic lifestyle in the Netherlands.

In the streets, they face hardships, such as not having enough food or water. Stray dogs are also more accustomed to the company of other stray dogs and have fewer positive experiences with humans.

Resocializing stray dogs can often be difficult. “The socialization phase is of great importance for the dog. It is only during those first crucial 12 weeks that a dog can optimally master social skills. In that first period, it is determined whether it can face life as an adult dog with little fear, little aggression and good social skills”, behavioral biologist at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Claudia Vinke said.

Nearly every second dog brought to the behavioral clinic was a stray dog from abroad. “A number of these dogs have been euthanized in the meantime due to excessive fears, which is very distressing”, Vinke stated.

“The saddest part of this issue is that the owner wants to give the dog so much love and care but the dog cannot accept it”, the behavioral biologist said.

In some cases, stay dogs can be resocialized with the help of behavioral training. The earlier the training is started, the easier it is to change the behavior.