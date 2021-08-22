Eight apartments on the Meppelweg in The Hague had to be evacuated on Sunday around 8 a.m. due to a fire that broke out in the complex.

A cannabis nursery was considered the possible cause of the fire. “It’s clear that many signs point towards a cannabis nursery in the home and that was the cause for the fire. Investigations still need to prove that”, a police spokesperson told Omroep West.

The fire was brought under control that same morning and residents were allowed to enter their homes again. No one was injured in the blaze. The investigation will continue on Monday.