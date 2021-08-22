Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 531 patients with Covid-19 this calendar week, five percent fewer compared to a week ago. Out of that group, 439 patients were admitted into regular care, and 92 were sent to intensive care units, based on data provided by patient monitor LCPS.

That means that 76 patients with the disease were admitted daily on average, including 63 nursing ward patients and 13 intensive care patients. A week earlier, hospitals sent 444 to regular care wards, an average of over 63 daily, and 114 to an ICU, or 16 on average.

The current weekly period ended with hospitals admitting 69 people with Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, ten of whom were sent to intensive care.

There were 660 people with the disease being treated in Dutch hospitals on Sunday afternoon, little changed from the previous day. Some 219 were in intensive care, a net increase of one, and 660 were in regular care, a net increase of two after accounting for the new admissions, discharges, and deaths.

The combined total was two percent lower compared to a week ago. A similar decrease would put the patient total at 650.

Another 2,499 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RIVM showed in raw data released on Sunday. That pushed the seven-day moving average up another one percent to 2,457 based on exclusively raw data, or 2,429 based on a mix of raw and corrected data.

The daily average stood five percent higher compared to one week ago. The known basic reproduction value of the virus has also been on the rise for several weeks. Both data trends were similar to last August and early September when the end of the summer holidays brought about the second wave of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands.

The latest daily data showed the newest infections in the populations of Amsterdam (226), Rotterdam (151) and The Hague (82). Amsterdam was slightly above average, Rotterdam was 10 percent higher than its average, and The Hague’s total was 14 percent below average.

Almere was fourth-highest with 71 new infections. Its average of 69 has gone up by over a third in a week and has been the focal point of surging infections in the province of Flevoland.

To date, people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,918,769 times.