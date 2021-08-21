The Dutch military ship Zr.Ms. Holland is on its way to Haiti to help provide emergency relief to the country that was devasted by an earthquake last Saturday. Onboard, is one NH90-helicopter, small vehicles and a team of at least 22 marines and engineers.

The military will mostly be busy distributing food, medical supplies and other emergency goods. They will also assess the extent of the damages caused by the earthquake.

Around 2,100 people died as a result of the natural disaster and more than 12 thousand were wounded. Additionally, over 135 thousand buildings were destroyed during the earthquake, including many schools, hospitals and homes.

Medical help and drinking water are scarce, causing concerns that a cholera outbreak may occur.

The military has dinghies at their disposal with which the emergency workers can be transported to the area where they are needed the most.

The Netherlands will work together with the EU, the United Kingdom and the United States in providing emergency help. The military ship was financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the EU.



