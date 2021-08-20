The police found dozens firearms, including both automatic firearms and small arms, and ammunition in a garage on Tarantostraat in Eindhoven on Thursday afternoon. Two suspects were arrested.

The garage was one of multiple searched in a planned action by the police. The police also searched a home in Eindhoven, where they also found and seized weapons. The two suspects, a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man both from Eindhoven, were arrested there.

The police cordoned off the area around the garage for forensic investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.