Another 2,824 people were diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, the RIVM said on Wednesday. That daily total was about 20 percent more than the previous day, and it was the most reported by the health institute since August 6. As a result it raised the seven-day moving average by four percent.

The average has gone up for four straight days, and stands at 2,491. The latest increase effectively returned the average to nearly the same level it was at a week ago, according to the RIVM’s raw data.

The figure is one of several pieces of data suggesting that improvements in coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have flattened out. “The circulation of the virus is stabilizing and remains significant. That is a point of concern," said RIVM director Jaap van Dissel on Wednesday while updating parliament on the coronavirus situation in the country.

A combination of raw and corrected data showed that 17,226 positive coronavirus tests were registered by the RIVM over the past seven days. That put the average closer to 2,461.

Figures in Amsterdam have continued an upward trend for nearly two weeks, with 236 residents diagnosed with the infection on Wednesday. The city’s average is about 212. Another 148 residents in The Hague also tested positive, where the daily average is 99. Rotterdam recorded 138 new infections, bringing its average to 127.

Intensive care units in the Netherlands on Wednesday were treating 212 patients for Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 infection. That reflected a net increase of 14 patients in a day, the most since July 27, according to data from the LCPS.

An additional 469 people were being treated for the disease in regular care wards, a net decrease of 19 after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths. Combined, there were 681 people with the disease being treated in all hospital departments, a net decrease of five. The combined total was about four percent higher compared to a week ago.

Roughly three-fourths of all Covid-19 patients never received a dose of a vaccine to prevent the disease from occurring. About a hundred patients in care are fully vaccinated against the disease, according to the RIVM.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 73 patients with Covid-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, the LCPS said. Fourteen of them were sent directly to intensive care.

Over the past week, hospitals admitted 79 patients on average per day, including about 13 sent to ICU.