The first Dutch people were evacuated from the Afghan capital of Kabul. They are on their way to the Netherlands, said caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag on Twitter on Wednesday. It is not known how many Dutch people are involved. The Ministry was also unable to provide other details.

Kaag said she is "extremely relieved" and is happy that the first Dutch people are "finally" on an airplane. "But it's only a first step, many, many more people still need to be evacuated." The Minister still did not want to name a specific number.

On Tuesday evening, it was not possible to get Dutch people on board a plane that was partly sent by the Netherlands. That plane was only on the ground for half an hour and then had to take off again. According to Kaag, there was too little time and the Americans did not allow Afghans at the airport, so the interpreters and their families, for example, were not able to enter. The Netherlands is dependent on the American armed forces because they control the airport.

Kaag said on Tuesday evening that she hopes that the Dutch ambassador who is expected to land at Kabul airport on Wednesday can prevent something like this from happening again. "A lot of people were there with their families, with their children. They were standing there at the gates of the airport. I think that's terrible," she said.

On Monday, a Dutch plane was also en route to Afghanistan, but it was not allowed to land at the airport in Kabul at the last minute.