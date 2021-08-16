A Dutch military aircraft that was on its way to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan is unable to land there for the time being. The security situation on the ground did not permit the plane to land, the Ministry of Defense said.

The aircraft’s arrival "has been delayed until further notice".

The plane was en route to the airport to evacuate people from Afghanistan, including interpreters, local embassy personnel, families. However, it is extremely chaotic at the airport. The U.S. military, which controls the airport, said it needs time to restore order.

U.S. military personnel shot and killed at least two people at the airport who were allegedly armed, U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal. At least three others died when they tried to hold on to the side of a departing aircraft.

Earlier today, hundreds of people were seen crowding the take-off and landing runways. Ukrainian officials previously said they also assisted with the evacuation of some Dutch personnel.

With reporting by ANP.