On Twitter, the Ministry of Defense called on all veterans, soldiers and their families to talk about emotions and bad memories. "The situation in Afghanistan can be very stressful," the Ministry said. "Know: you are not alone."

According to the Ministry, the emotions and bad memories can quickly become too much. "Talk to colleagues, call your buddies, make contact," is the advice.

The Ministry announced that the company social workers and spiritual counselors are available to everyone in active service. Veterans can contact the Netherlands Veterans Institute.

With reporting by ANP