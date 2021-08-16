The website where people can order coronavirus self-tests was hard to reach on Monday, the Ministry of Health tweeted. The reason behind the technical difficulties was not yet known, a spokesperson said.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue. Try the site again at a later moment”, the Ministry of Health said. They called the situation “very inconvenient.”

All households will receive a letter with code by September with which they can order two free self-tests. The self-tests will be delivered within ten days.

With the free self-tests, travelers returning from holiday can get tested once they return from vacation. This way the Cabinet hoped to prevent a sharp spike in coronavirus cases this Fall once people have returned from their holiday.

Self-tests are also available in the supermarket, drug store and pharmacy.





Op dit moment is https://t.co/xS8RHAX1AB, de website waar alle Nederlandse huishoudens kosteloos zelftests kunnen bestellen, slecht bereikbaar. Dat is heel vervelend. We werken hard om de problemen te verhelpen. Probeer het op een later moment nog eens. pic.twitter.com/36yCaqUiCT — Ministerie van VWS (@MinVWS) August 16, 2021

With reporting by ANP