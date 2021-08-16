Supermarkets and greengrocers are noticing the reopening of the catering sector. Last year such stores recorded big increases in turnover when the catering sector had to close due to the coronavirus for the first time. But now those pluses are disappearing, according to figures from market researcher GfK. Other specialty stores are also seeing last year's gains evaporate, NU.nl reports.

"In the course of May, the income of the supermarkets normalized, now the growth completely stopped and turnover is even falling," Norman Buysse of GfK said to the newspaper. "The bakers are still doing well. They grew less vigorously in the first corona period, but that growth seems more sustainable."

Greengrocers are no longer seeing an increase in turnover. Butchers "are doing better than the supermarket in relative terms, but the big growth from last year is gone," Buysse said. "The fish shop is also seeing it slip a bit."

"We don't really eat more or less during the coronavirus crisis, only where we buy and eat differs,' Buysse said.

During the height of the pandemic, there was a significant increase in groceries being delivered. People also shopped around less, going to one store and buying more at a time. Now that people feel safe to shop around again, supermarkets will have to focus more on special offers, Buysse said.