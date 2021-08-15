Police intervened in an illegal street race with over 200 cars around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning in Groningen. The race took place on the Kattegat in the Euvelgunne industrial area, local police wrote on their Instagram story.

“We encountered around 200 vehicles and a number of people on the premise of a cash-and-carry wholesaler and in the immediate vicinity”, police wrote. The police had received reports of an illegal street race

“Besides the fact that this is dangerous, it also causes a lot of mess”, police said. No fines were issued to the people present, Omroep Groningen reported.

Local police often received reports recently of street races and car meetings in Groningen. In January, around 70 people for fined for participating in an illegal car meet-up.