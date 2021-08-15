You should essentially compare your health insurance each year, and this should be done for 2022 as well. This can be done with the help of zorgverzekering vergelijken 2022. The time to do this is fast approaching, so get ready to do this in a few months’ time. You will then have to find the cheapest health insurance for 2022, or the goedkoopste zorgverzekering 2022 in Dutch. Doing this can be quite easy if you use a website to compare your options, although the tips mentioned below will certainly help you too.

Double insured

Do you also have continuous travel insurance? Then you maybe double insured for medical costs abroad. The basic insurance reimburses medical costs abroad up to the Dutch rate. In some countries healthcare is more expensive than in the Netherlands and you have to take out additional insurance for this. This can be done through health insurance as well as through travel insurance, but of course it is not required.

Collective

A collective seems attractive, but does not necessarily match your personal care needs. You are often over-insured with a collective. You may have a package that reimburses much more than you need. It is therefore better to list your care needs and find a suitable package. This is done within a few minutes via a comparison.

Deductible

Are you healthy and do you expect to incur little or no healthcare costs next year? Then you can save by increasing your deductible. You then opt for a 'voluntary deductible'. In 2021 your mandatory deductible is 385 euros and you can increase this in steps of 100 euros. For example, you can optfor a voluntary deductible of 485 euros up to a maximum of 885 euros. The health insurer will give you a discount on your monthly costs for this. In 2022 the mandatory deductible will still be 385 euro.

Health care allowance

Some people are entitled to health care allowance. You will then receive an amount on your account every month with which you can pay part of your healthcare costs. Do you already receive healthcare allowance? In 2022 you may receive a higher amount. Many people who now receive health care benefits will receive slightly more next year. To determine what you are entitled to, you can visit the website of the Belastingdienst, the Dutch tax authority.

Medicines

Insurers often have a preference policy when it comes to medicines. This means that the insurer has a preference within a group of equal medicines. For example, there is a group of medicines with the same active ingredient and the same dosage, but a different supplier. Within that group, one medicine is reimbursed from the basic insurance and the other is not.

Second opinion

Do you have to undergo an expensive treatment at a dentist? Request a second opinion from another dentist. Sometimes this is cheaper with one dentist than with another. Ask your dentist for a referral. Are you still looking for a good dentist? You can also compare these online.