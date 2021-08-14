The waiting period to get be classed as ‘fully vaccinated’ in the CoronaCheck app with the Janssen vaccine was raised to four weeks. Anyone who gets vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine from Saturday onwards will have to wait one month until they get the green check. The decision was already announced by Mark Rutte on August 2.

Prior to Saturday, the waiting period was two weeks, but the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) now stated that the vaccine takes a longer time to provide full protection. The Covid-19 vaccine provides protection against mild coronavirus complaints but the protection against serious complaints increases in the weeks after.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte asked people who have been vaccinated to “act as if the vaccine is not fully effective” in the four weeks.

Those who received the Janssen vaccine before August 14 still only have to wait two weeks to get a valid QR code in the CoronaCheck app.

Originally, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge gave people direct access to events after getting vaccinated with Janssen under the motto “dancing with Janssen”. When the number of coronavirus infections shot up in the beginning of July, a two-week waiting period was implemented.

With reporting by ANP