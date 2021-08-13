Dutch oil and gas giant is paying 95 million euros in damages to Southern Nigerian communities for oil spills in 1970. This amount was determined by a Nigerian court years ago in a lawsuit that started in 2001 and Shell is now actually paying it out, the company confirmed to NOS.

Shell added that this does not mean the company acknowledges any responsibility for the spills that occurred during Nigeria's civil war. "It was a difficult period that led to significant damage to the gas and oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta," Shell Nigeria said. According to the company, the affected sites in the Ebubu community have fully recovered.

Shell is also facing damages in another case currently before the Dutch court. In January, the court of appeal in The Hague ruled that Shell Nigeria is liable for the oil pollution on four farmers' lands in a case brought by the farmers in question, with the support of environmental organization Milieudefensie. The amount of compensation still needs to be determined.

"Shell is increasingly drawing the short straw in court," Milieudefensie said to NOS in response to 1970 damages finally being paid. "But that the victims had to wait 50 years for this is of course worthless. We are now at 15 years since the leaks in our lawsuit. Last week another of our plaintiffs died. We need better laws to curb multinationals."