Steven Berghuis, in consultation with Ajax and his management, decided to file charges with the police over many serious threats he received after he transferred from Feyenoord to Ajax, De Telegraaf reports based on a letter the footballer's management sent to the police.

The letter shows that the threats aren't only directed at Berghuis himself, but also at his family, according to newspaper. Many threats mention December 19 - Berghuis' birthday and the day Feyenoord and Ajax will play against each other in De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord and Ajax are rivals in the Dutch football world, with matches between the two teams regularly resulting in clashes between fans. Berghuis was Feyenoord's captain, and his transfer to Ajax did not sit well with many Feyenoord fans

Last month, a massive mural was painted in Rotterdam depicting Berghuis as a victim of the Holocaust.