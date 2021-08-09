Anyone who wants to will soon be able to order to order free self-tests. "Testing remains important because without your knowledge, you can infect other people with the coronavirus, even if you have no symptoms," said the Ministry of Public Health.

This month, all Netherlands households will receive a letter with a code in the mail, with which they can order the two free self-tests. The first letters will be delivered on Tuesday. Schoolchildren and students can also get the free self-tests through their school, university or other educational institution. If you need more than two self-tests, you can buy them at the supermarket, drug store and pharmacy.

The summer holidays are almost over. We are going back to school and work. And we meet new people again. It is therefore important to stick to the basic rules." Last year, immediately after the summer holidays, the number of cornavirus infections and hospital admissions rose rapidly. The cabinet hopes to prevent this this autumn, for example by providing the self-tests free of charge."

With reporting by ANP