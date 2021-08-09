Two Dutch tourists were arrested Friday afternoon at the airport of the Greek island of Crete, reports the English language publication Greek City Times. It concerns two men, aged 24 and 27, whose names were not released.

According to television channel Creta24, the Dutch men misbehaved during their flight from Germany to Crete. They refused to follow instructions from the aircraft staff, including on wearing a face mask. They had also had too much to drink. The two were arrested upon arrival at Heraklion airport.

A Dutch tourist was arrested a few days ago at the same airport when she tried to travel back to the Netherlands with a positive coronavirus test, Creta Post reported. The 35-year-old woman was fined 5,000 euros.

With reporting by ANP.