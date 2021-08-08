Travelers arriving from an EU country with the color code ‘yellow’ on the coronavirus map have to show proof of a fully complete Covid-19 vaccination, a recent recovery from Covid-19 or a negative coronavirus test from Sunday onwards. Anyone age 12 and above must be able to show one of these three certificates when entering the Netherlands.

PCR tests cannot be older than 48 hours and antigen tests must have been completed in the past 24 hours prior to crossing the Dutch border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released information on where travelers can find a coronavirus test site outside of the Netherlands. “We have a special website where you can see per country and region exactly where you can your test”, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foregin Affairs told NOS.

Outside of the Netherlands, travelers have to come up with the costs of the coronavirus test themselves. In some countries, coronavirus tests may be for free. Prices can range from 30 euros for a antigen test in Italy to 120 euros for a PCR test in Belgium.

Anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 11 to 180 days can also use their recovery certificate to enter.

“Travelling during the pandemic is paired with risks. We already warned about that”, the spokesperson said.

The new rules also apply to people traveling to the Netherlands by car. It was not yet clear how often drivers will be pulled over to have their coronavirus documents checked. Travel companies will review their passengers’ documents when arriving by plane, bus, train or boat.

Anyone unable to provide proof one of these three documents will be fined 95 euros. The same rules do not apply when coming from a country with the color code ‘green’.