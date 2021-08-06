A former employee of ProRail recently recorded a pornographic video on one of her last working days in the head office in Utrecht. A spokesperson confirmed this after previous reports from GeenStijl, who put a link to the video online. The rail manager is now looking at what next steps it will take against the woman.

According to ProRail, the former colleague still had an access pass in her possession when the video was recorded and she used it to get in. The video shows the woman walking around the building, the Inkpot, and having sex in a conference room.

It can be concluded from the images that the video was recently recorded, said the spokesperson, because the head office has been undergoing renovations for several months and the video shows scaffolding int he corridors. "We had to blink a few times," said ProRail, who discovered the video via GeenStijl. "We were speechless, because this is something we have never experienced. And hope to never experience again."

The rail company disapproves of the action and is examining what is possible in terms of next steps. The spokesperson could not yet say whether these will be legal in nature and whether contact has been made with the former employee in question. "We don't know yet what is possible now, because this is something completely different."

With reporting by ANP