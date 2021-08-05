Cyclist Shanne Braspennincx came in first in the keirin at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. It is the seventh gold medal for the Netherlands this Olympic season. That same day, Anouk Vetter won a silver medal in the women’s heptathlon and Emma Oosterwegel followed her in third place in the same race.

Branspennincx’s gold medal was her first grand title in an international tournament. In the keirin 2015 world championships, she finished second. For the past ten years, the 30-year-old has belonged to one of the best track cyclists in the Netherlands.

Her win came as a surprise to some. “Shanne is the one who you might not have thought would win”, 2016 keirin Olympic champion Elis Ligtlee said to NOS. Branspennincx was unable to attend the previous Olympics due to heart problems.

“It has all been worth it”, Branspennincx said after the race. “I still can’t believe it.” The champion is in a relationship with cyclist Jeffrey Hoogland who also won gold two days earlier in the men’s team sprint.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Netherlands earned 26 medals in the Tokyo Olympics: seven gold, nine silver and ten bronze.