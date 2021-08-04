Health service GGD is closing at least 73 Covid-19 vaccination locations in the coming weeks. As most Netherlands residents have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus, it makes no sense to keep all the large injection sites open. Instead the GGD will use mobile vaccination buses and pop-up locations to reach areas with a low vaccination rate, AD reports based on its own research.

In early June, the GGDs vaccinated over 200 thousand people per day. Now that dropped to about 100 thousand per day, most of which are second shots. So that number will drop quickly in the coming weeks as more and more people become fully vaccinated. Which is why the GGD is dismantling many of its 143 vaccination sites.

Of the 14 locations in Rotterdam, only one will be left at the end of September, AD found in talking to the GGD regions. In Noord-Brabant, 11 of the 14 locations will close in the coming period. Friesland is closing half of its eight locations in the next two weeks. The GGD in Flevoland called on residents of Zeewolde and Dronten not to dither if they want to get the shot in their hometown. "Both vaccination locations are housed in sports halls. In September, these locations will be used again for sports practice."

Instead, the GGD will deploy mobile vaccination units and buses to neighborhoods and towns where the vaccination rate is lower than average. There will also be pop-up vaccination sites at community centers and sports canteens, among others, where people can show up and get vaccinated without an appointment.