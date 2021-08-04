A 16-year-old scooter driver was heavily injured when he crashed into a pole while trying to flee from police around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Den Haag. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police reported.

While officers were providing first aid to the boy, an unidentified person stole his scooter.

The driver drew the attention of the police because he was riding without a helmet. Before police were able to signal the boy to stop, he sped away and collided with a pole on the Paul Krugerplein. He died of his wounds in hospital later that morning.

With reporting by ANP