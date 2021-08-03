Side effects center so far received over a thousand reports of menstrual disorders after a coronavirus vaccination. It concerns complaints like the absence of menstruation, heavier menstruation, breakthrough bleeding and bleeding after menopause. It is not yet clear whether these are side effects of the coronavirus vaccines, Lareb said, ANP reports.

It is the first time that Lareb reported on menstrual disorders. The reports are being further investigated, according to the side effects center. According to Lareb director Agnes Kant, this does not mean that these are side effects of the vaccines. "These types of menstrual disorders are also normally common." If many people receive a vaccine, many people will also report with menstrual disorders, which they might otherwise also have had. On the other hand, not every menstrual complaint is reported, Kant said. "So it could also be that there is some side effect, maybe something hormonal. We can't say much about it yet."

Lareb also received new reports of thrombosis in combination with a low platelet count after a shot with AstraZeneca or Janssen. This concerns 33 reports after AstraZeneca, in which 18 cases almost certainly concerned the rare side effect. Seven reports came in after a jab with Janssen, in three cases it was almost certainly the rare side effect. In the previous report, at the beginning of July, there were 34 reports, 18 of which almost certainly concerned the rare side effect (17 AstraZeneca and 1 Janssen).

Reports of the rare side effect came from 14 women and seven men. Of these, six were between 20 and 40 years old, three between 40 and 60, and 12 were older than 60 years. The complaints occurred within a day to a month after the injection, 18 times after the first vaccination and three times after the second vaccination.

Furthermore, Lareb received 491 reports of death after coronavirus vaccination so far. That is 43 more than in the previous report, a month ago. Death after vaccination does not automatically mean that the vaccine is the cause of death.

This report concerns the reports received up to and including August 1. In total there were 112,677 reports, of which 86,597 about the first vaccination and 26,080 about the second.