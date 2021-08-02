All seafarers in the port of Rotterdam can get vaccinated against the coronavirus from Monday. For this trial, the Rotterdam Port Authority is collaborating with the Arbo Unie and the KNVR, the maritime industry association, among others, ANP reports.

Previously, only seafarers who sail under the Dutch flag or for a Dutch shipping company could be vaccinated, whether they are Dutch or not. The extension to all seafarers is a two-month trial. 10,000 Janssen vaccines are available for all seagoing vessels. Only one dose of that vaccine is needed.

The port of Rotterdam said it's been committed to seafarers from the start of the pandemic, among other things by receiving seafaring vessels that were refused in other places in the world. In addition, the port enabled crew changes that could not take place elsewhere.