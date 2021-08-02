The Alliance of Event Builders said they are “disappointed and sad” but can comprehend the government’s decision to limit the maximum capacity of one-day festivals to 750 visitors until September 1. The decision based on the advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“With the ban on events without fixed seating for more than 750 visitors until September 1, the events sector has to digest another difficult disappointment”, the alliance, consisting of organizers, location providers and suppliers said to the ANP. “It is a bitter pill for the sector that has already been closed for so long.”

“It is good in any case that clarity has been achieved for the short-term”, the alliance said. They said they can understand the government's decision given that coronavirus infection numbers rose sharply in July.

Anyone who wishes to attend an event must have proof of vaccination, recovery from a recent Covid-19 infection or a negative coronavirus test no older than 24 hours.

Multi-day festivals were already banned by the government last week. The alliance will soon discuss with the government which measures will remain after September 1.