Sailor Marit Bouwmeester came in third at the Laser Radial on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics Games. It was not the first Olympic medal for the 33-year-old. In 2012, she won a silver medal in the London Olympics and in 2016, she came in first at the Rio Olympic Games.

The men’s hockey was eliminated for the first time in 37 years before entering the semi-finals after losing against the Australian team in the quarter-finals. Team Orange was fourth in the ranking which meant they had to compete against the strong Australian team.

The game stood 2-2, meaning shoot-outs had to make the final decision. Australia ended up winning the game with a 3-0 advantage in the shoot-outs.

“Of course, I’m sad. But the only person I can be mad at is myself because I’m really not happy with my own work. This was not the tournament where we brought the quality we are capable of”, hockey player Mink van der Weerden said, according to the AD.

In total, the Netherlands has achieved 17 medals in the Tokyo Olympics so far. The record for the most Olympics medals stands at 25 from the year 2000 in Sydney. At the time, the Netherlands took home twelve gold, nine silver and four bronze medals.