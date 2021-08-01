Multiple shootings took place during the early Saturday morning hours in Rotterdam. The first incident took place around 1:50 a.m. when shots were fired at a car on the Rose-Spoorstraat. Police have since arrested two suspects in the case. It was not clear why the car had been targeted. The people inside the car were not wounded.

Half an hour later the apartment of an elderly couple near the Vuurplaat was also targeted in a shooting. Eyewitnesses reported hearing three shots around 2:15 a.m. Five bullet cases were found on the street surrounding the apartment. The inhabitants of the apartment were not injured. Victim support was organized for the couple. No suspects have been taken into custody.

That same night, police officers fired warning shots at the Roel Langerakpark near the Blijdorp Zoo in Rotterdam-West after officers received a report of a shoot-out in the area. It did not appear that shots had actually been fired.

According to police, there were multiple people present in the park. The group of people were checked and sent away. Police stated some of the people did not want to leave and were acting suspiciously.