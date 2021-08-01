An eleven-year-old Syrian girl was found without any guardians by the NS employees on Saturday evening.

NS employees saw the girl wandering alone through the central station with only a small suitcase. They gave her food and drink and notified the police.

The girl did not speak English or Dutch. A passer-by was able to translate the girl’s story. “That really helped us a lot”, an officer said.

She seemed to have come to the Netherlands without her parents and did not have any documentation on her.

“It really touches you in your when you see such a young child left to her own devices in a strange country. Thanks to the help from multiple departments and attentive citizens, we were able to organize help for her and hopefully, she is on her way to a good future”, officers wrote on Instagram.

Police took care of the girl and arranged accommodation. It was not clear how long the girl had already been in the Netherlands.