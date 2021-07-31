Delays on the national railway network due to staff shortages were expected by ProRail to last until October 1. The travel organization, Rover, said public transport users should be compensated for the money they have to pay when organizing their own transport due to the wait.

ProRail is responsible for the maintenance and extension of the national railway network infrastructure. They have been struggling to fill work schedules during the summer holiday months. This has led to delays that could take hours to clear up. On Wednesday, for example, the sprinter between Utrecht and Baarn was canceled completely and several trains between Amersfoort and Amsterdam, as well as, between Utrecht and Almere were crossed off. “Of course, we are doing everything to avoid delays”, a ProRail spokesperson told the ANP.

To manage the staff shortages, ProRail has asked train conductors who recently retired and conductors who, in the meantime, work in a different role to return to their old positions in areas where their help is needed the most.

“Our train conductors have been doing everything they can to fill the schedule for some time now”, the spokesperson said. “They regularly come to work on their day off if someone is sick. Therefore, we do our best to let their summer holiday go through”, ProRail said.

Rover said they want ProRail to minimize the impact the staff shortages have on travelers as much as possible. For example, they said it would be better to have a reduced number of trains instead of canceling all trains going in one direction. The travel organization also wanted travelers to receive financial compensation for extra fees they have to pay when arranging their own transport.

“Rover understands that the employees are working as flexible as possible and values their commitment”, Rover director Freek Bos said. Yet, Rover said a fundamental overhaul of the railway system is necessary that puts the needs of the travelers first.