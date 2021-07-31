Beauty vlogger and makeup artist Nikkie de Jager from Uden announced she will pay ten thousand dollars, around 8,400 euros, for the gender reassignment surgery of one of her Instagram followers from Hungary.

De Jager announced the giveaway on her Instagram page one month ago in time building up to Pride month. She asked her fans to tell her what they would do with the money. “These ten thousand euros will change your life. If you need money for surgery or just need help to pay your rent, this is my way of trying to help you”, De Jager wrote.

Among the 6,700 reactions to the post was one from an 18-year-old Hungarian girl called Trisha.

“I am a transgender woman. I would use the money for my gender reassignment surgery. With the money, I would be able to pay for the entire operation. My parents cannot help me because they are saving money so I can study at university. I would really appreciate it if you could help me”, Trisha said.

Trisha’s story touched De Jager and she chose her as the winner of the giveaway. “Congratulations, beautiful”, she wrote in one of her Instagram stories. Thanks to the support from De Jager, Trisha will be able to afford the reassignment surgery.