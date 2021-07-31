Many members of the LGBTQI+ community no longer see the Netherlands as the leading example of their acceptance. This was shown in a study conducted by EenVandaag among 3,800 members of the community.

Since gay marriage became possible in the Netherlands little has been done to improve gay rights, some said. Around 42 percent of respondents said they received negative reactions last year in public due to their sexuality or gender identity.

Around half of the respondents stated they were afraid to hold hands with their partner in public and 54 percent said they did not feel free to kiss their significant other on the street.

“The Dutch pointed to their tolerance for a long time but if their son, father or mother comes out of the closet then they say: not in my backyard”, one respondent said.

Only 37 percent of respondents said they felt enough had been done to raise awareness about LGBTQI+ issues this year during the coronavirus crisis. “Pride is primarily online again and only reaches members that already have a positive stance towards the LGBTQI+ community”, a respondent said.

Respondents said other countries such as Israel, Sweden, Iceland and Malta have overtaken the Netherlands when it comes to LGBTQI+ acceptance.