Dutch municipalities want to experiment with a new ballot paper that is easier and faster to count, and can also be counted electronically. The association of Dutch municipalities VNG hopes to test this ballot in next year's municipal elections, NOS reports.

"We have long been a strong advocate for the introduction of a new model of ballot paper that can be counted more easily, faster and electronically. The past parliamentary election once again showed that the current ballot paper is difficult for both polling station members and many voters to manage," the VNG said.

According to the VNG, the the current ballot paper is too big, increasing the chance of errors in counting. It can also not be counted electronically.

"With a view to improving the quality of the voting and counting process, it is important to take steps towards a better and more manageable ballot paper," the association said.