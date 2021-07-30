Air France-KLM suffered a loss of 1.5 billion euros in the second quarter of 2021, about the same as in the first quarter. Despite coronavirus restrictions easing, the number of plane passengers is still well below pre-pandemic levels, NOS reports.

The French-Dutch airline combination is hopeful for the third quarter and rest of the year. Bookings picked up this summer, as lifting travel restrictions made it possible for Europeans to go on holiday again. Fully vaccinated Americans are also welcome in the European Union again.

In 2020, Air France-KLM suffered a loss of over 7 billion euros. The airline combination only survived through State aid. The Dutch cabinet gave KLM 3.4 billion euros, in the form of loans and guarantees. France provided support to Air France.

The aviation sector is still struggling under the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. International trade association IATA recently said that the demand for air travel was slightly higher in June than in May, but it was still 60 percent lower than in June 2019 before the pandemic broke out.