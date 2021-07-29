Health service GGD in the region Noord- en Oost-Gelderland banned the taking of photos or videos at its Covid-19 vaccination sites. This is to offer an extra layer of protection to its employees, who are threatened and intimidated on a regular basis, the health service said, De Gelderlander reports.

"To our astonishment, it happens that employees are intimidated and threatened at the vaccination sites and on the phone. In a few cases, employees have even received threatening letters at their home address. That has a major impact," the GGD Noord- en Oost Gelderland said. The service takes any form of threat and intimidation seriously and supported the employees when they reported it to the police.

To prevent employees being put at unnecessary risk, the GGD banned photos and videos at the vaccination sites. "When taking a photo, it is not always clear whether it is a selfie or whether employees are being photographed. This creates a feeling of unrest and insecurity among our employees. With these measures, we want to ensure that colleagues can continue to do their work in a safe and pleasant way."