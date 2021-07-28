During an investigation into the production of synthetic drugs, authorities dismantled a drug lab in Wormer where more than one million euros worth of crystal meth was discovered, police announced on Wednesday. Six suspects were arrested in connection with the find at the beginning of May this year.

The six suspects were arrested at four locations in Halfweg, Wormer and Zwanenburg on May 3. This concerned five men and one woman between the ages of 29- to 63-years-old from Uitgeest, Zaandam, Zaandijk and Zwanenburg. During the searches of the four locations, various goods intended for the production of synthetic drugs were found along with a number of firearms.

Two male suspects aged 29- and 32-years-old from Zwanenburg are still being held. The remaining four people have since been released but are still considered suspects in the case.

The investigation began at the beginning of 2021 when police obtained new evidence after cracking the chat service, EnrcoChat which is often used by criminal networks. The new lead brought detectives to a drug lab in an office building in Wormer where large quantities of crystal meth were being produced. At the location, investigators encountered chemicals for the production of synthetic drugs, as well as, crystal meth with a street value of one million euros.

The drugs were confiscated and destroyed by police.